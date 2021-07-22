July 22, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. TDOT Commissioner Says…

TDOT Commissioner Says Obion County I-69 Designation Coming Soon

TDOT Commissioner Says Obion County I-69 Designation Coming Soon

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright talks about the 1-69 project in Obion County….(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

After 12 years of construction on the Obion County section of the I-69 project, a conclusion date has now been announced.

During a recent visit to Union City, Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright said work should be completed during the year of 2023.

Commissioner Bright told Thunderbolt News the section of roadway will soon have the official designation of I-69.(AUDIO)

 

Commissioner Bright said the local interstate will create the potential for a tremendous economic impact in the area.(AUDIO)

 

The Obion County section of I-69 is now in the paving stage of the project.

Charles Choate

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology