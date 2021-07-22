TDOT Commissioner Says Obion County I-69 Designation Coming Soon

After 12 years of construction on the Obion County section of the I-69 project, a conclusion date has now been announced.

During a recent visit to Union City, Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright said work should be completed during the year of 2023.

Commissioner Bright told Thunderbolt News the section of roadway will soon have the official designation of I-69.(AUDIO)

Commissioner Bright said the local interstate will create the potential for a tremendous economic impact in the area.(AUDIO)

The Obion County section of I-69 is now in the paving stage of the project.