The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be helping motorists on the roadway for the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Commissioner John Schroer said all lane closures on interstates and state highways, will be brought to a halt at noon on Wednesday.

The closure will then be in affect until 6:00 on Monday morning.

Commissioner Schroer said over 1.1 million motorists are expected to drive to their holiday destination in Tennessee this week, and the halting of lane closures will help alleviate congestion.

Nationwide, Triple-A is predicting just over 54-million Americans will travel 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

