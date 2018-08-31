The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced plans to make travel safer and faster for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Commissioner John Schroer says all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways, will be halted for the holiday travel period.

Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity beginning at noon today, with the closure to remain in place through 6:00 on Tuesday morning.

Commissioner Schroer said thousands of travelers will be on the roadway in Tennessee, and TDOT officials want all to arrive at their destinations quickly and safely, without being impeded by road construction delays.

