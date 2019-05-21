Motorists will not be delayed by road construction as they travel Tennessee’s highways this Memorial Day weekend.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12:00 noon on Friday.

This suspension will last until 6:00 on Tuesday morning.

TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said suspending construction lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on the state’s major highways.

Motorists may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long term construction projects.