TDOT needs Adopt-A-Highway volunteers

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is needing volunteers to take part in the Adopt-A-Highway program in three Northwest Tennessee counties.

Adopt-A-Highway is a free program and is a way for individuals, families, businesses, community groups, and civic organizations to give back and make a positive impact on the environment.

Adopt-A-Highway volunteers must be at least 12 years old and commit to cleaning up a TDOT-approved two-mile stretch of roadside each quarter.

Local counties and routes available for adoption include:

Crockett County

Highway 54 North in Alamo

Highway 78 in Friendship

Highway 88 South in Bells

Gibson County

Highway 104 into Dyersburg Highway into Eaton Street in Trenton

Main Street into Highway 45 Bypass in Humboldt

South First Street into Medina Highway in Milan

Lake County

Carl Perkins Highway in Tiptonville

Tank Two Road in Ridgely

State Route 22 in Bessie