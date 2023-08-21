TDOT needs Adopt-A-Highway volunteers
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is needing volunteers to take part in the Adopt-A-Highway program in three Northwest Tennessee counties.
Adopt-A-Highway is a free program and is a way for individuals, families, businesses, community groups, and civic organizations to give back and make a positive impact on the environment.
Adopt-A-Highway volunteers must be at least 12 years old and commit to cleaning up a TDOT-approved two-mile stretch of roadside each quarter.
Local counties and routes available for adoption include:
Crockett County
Highway 54 North in Alamo
Highway 78 in Friendship
Highway 88 South in Bells
Gibson County
Highway 104 into Dyersburg Highway into Eaton Street in Trenton
Main Street into Highway 45 Bypass in Humboldt
South First Street into Medina Highway in Milan
Lake County
Carl Perkins Highway in Tiptonville
Tank Two Road in Ridgely
State Route 22 in Bessie