The Tennessee Department of Transportation has released traffic alerts for local motorists due to ongoing construction.

In Obion County, the future I-69 project continues with Phase 2 of the construction of eight bridges on U.S. 51-South to U.S. 45-West.

The speed limit is reduced to 45-miles-per-hour, with the southbound traffic switched to the northbound side.

Phase 3 has grading, drainage, paving and construction of bridges from West of State Route-21 to U.S. 51.

Also on State Route 43, traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction, with a 12-foot lane restriction and 5-foot 6-inch shoulder restriction.

In Weakley County, full and partial closures will be made at the on and off ramps at State Route 43 to Business 45-East and State Route 22 and U.S. 45-East.

The closure is for concrete pavement repairs, with only one ramp, or lane, closed at a time.

This work will take place from 6:00 until 8:00 on Monday thru Thursday, and 6:00 until 12:00 noon on Friday.