The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced plans to halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday period.

Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity at noon on Friday, running through 6:00 on Tuesday morning.

Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright said the Labor Day holiday is a busy travel time, and it was important for thousands of travelers to arrive at their destinations quickly and safely.

Tennessee motorists are also reminded of the new “Hands Free Tennessee” law, which requires drivers to put down their phones and focus on the road.

Motorists will be cited for hand held use of mobile devices, including a $200 fine if the violation occurs in a work zone while workers are present.