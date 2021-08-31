TDOT to Assist Travelers for Labor Day Holiday Weekend

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will stop all lane closures on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period.

Construction crews will stop lane closure activity at noon this Friday, with the closure to continue until 6:00 on Tuesday morning.

TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said the halting of lane closures will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists, allowing for arrival at their destinations quickly and safely without road construction delays.

Commissioner Bright said some workers will still be on-site in many construction zones, and drivers are urged to obey posted speed limits.