TDOT To Assist With 4th of July Holiday Travel

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will assist motorists during their 4th of July weekend travel.

Commissioner Clay Bright said TDOT will suspend all construction related lane closures on interstates and state routes.

The suspension will begin Friday morning at 6:00, and will continue until 6:00 on Tuesday morning.

According to Triple-A, an estimated 939,000 motorists will travel on Tennessee interstates and state routes during the holiday period.

Motorists will still encounter some long term lane closures on construction projects, and reduced speed limits will still be in place.