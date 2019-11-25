Thanksgiving travelers will not be delayed by construction on Tennessee roadways during the holiday period.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes.

All construction related lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon on Wednesday, and will continue through 6:00 on Monday morning.

TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright says an estimated 1.2 million motorists are expected to drive to their holiday destinations this week.

Bright said Thanksgiving is the most traveled holiday of the year, and halting road work will help alleviate congestion, especially during the peak days of Wednesday and Sunday.