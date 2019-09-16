The continued work on the I-69 project in Obion County has forced many travel alerts for local motorists.

The Department of Transportation says the ongoing work on Phase 2 will cause lane closures from South of U.S.-51 to South of U.S.-45-West.

This is for grading, drainage and bridge construction.

As part of Phase 3, State Route 21-North, from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road, will be closed for approximately one year for overhead bridge construction.

Reports showed North Pierce Station, Albert Owens and Claude Tucker roads will be closed for bridge repair, with the bridges on McClard Road, Mayberry Road and Wright Road now open for travel.

Temporary lane closures will also occur due to resurfacing on U.S. 51 from South Main Street to North of Allie Campbell Road.