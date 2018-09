Road work began yesterday morning on Lindell Street in downtown Martin, but preparation for the road work began over a month ago.

TDOT crews have been working on the crosswalks at the corner of South Lindell and University Street, as well as the crosswalk at South Lindell and Oxford Streets, and at South Lindell and Frederick Streets.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige says the crews were getting the crosswalks ADA-compliant before crews began milling and paving on Lindell Street.

