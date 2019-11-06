The Tennessee Department of Transportation had two contracted employees killed early Wednesday morning along I-40 in Shelby County.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer was also injured in the accident and hospitalized in Memphis.

TDOT Region 4 Community Relations Officer, Nicole Lawrence, said the two employees worked for A & A Safety out of Ohio, and were reported to have been from Kentucky.

The contractor was working in a mobile work zone within a lane closure, replacing the snow plowable markers along the interstate.

The multiple vehicle accident occurred just before 4:00 Wednesday morning on I-40 near mile marker 26.