The Obion County School System will remain with a four day in-person schedule for the time being.

Director of Schools Tim Watkins told Thunderbolt News the decision for the schedule change was in the best interest of teachers in the classroom. (AUDIO)

Director Watkins said he was having concerns about the systems instructional staff, due to the work load created by both in-person and Distance Learning. (AUDIO)

Plans call for the four day week in Obion County schools to last at least until October 9th, with Fall Break to be held the week of the 12th thru the 19th.