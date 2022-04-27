Teacher’s attorney addresses alleged assault

Educators are following a case in which a Dyersburg teacher allegedly threw a student to the floor while trying to break up a fight.

Sixty-one-year-old Carey Sanders, of Greenfield, is charged with one count of Simple Assault in the incident that happened in a Dyersburg Middle School classroom.

Sanders is being represented by Martin attorney Beau Pemberton, who tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Since the story broke, many from the local community and the education community have expressed support for Mr. Sanders.

Mr. Sanders’ next court date is Tuesday, May 24th in Dyersburg Municipal Court.

Meanwhile, both juveniles were issued juvenile citations for Disorderly Conduct.