Tennessee is updating its scheduled rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, including bumping teachers into a higher priority category.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says it’s important for residents and workers to pay attention to the phases because of limited supplies and delays in receiving the vaccine.

Dr. Piercey says counties could end up being at different phases of the rollout at the same time.

The current rollout is focused on health care workers, including in-patient providers, first responders, and staff members and residents of long-term care facilities.

The state also has a concurrent vaccination plan based on age, starting with people 75 and older.