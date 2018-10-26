Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson said the work of multi-unit investigators led to the quick arrest of an individual in connection with a weekend murder.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 34 year old Thomas Christopher Morton, of Union City, for the death of 43 year old Pedro Ernesto Arriaga, of South Fulton.

Arriaga was discovered by a family member in his home in the 5200 block of Ken-Tenn Highway.

Sheriff Jackson spoke with Thunderbolt News about the investigation that led to charges being issued.

Morton has been charged with one count each of criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.

He will be arraigned Monday in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith.

Sheriff Jackson said due to an ongoing investigation, additional information pertaining to the crime is not being released at this time.

Funeral services for Arriaga will take place at Edmaiston-Mosley Funeral Home in Union City on Sunday.

