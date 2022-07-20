July 20, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Teen charged after…

Teen charged after United Methodist Church leader is killed

Teen charged after United Methodist Church leader is killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder in the shooting death of a Memphis pastor and leader of the United Methodist Church

The Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church says Rev. Autura Eason-Williams was fatally shot during a carjacking just outside her home. She was found in her driveway with multiple wounds.

Memphis police said Eason-Williams was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The killing shocked the United Methodist Church community in Memphis where a vigil for Eason-Williams was held Monday night.

 

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology