Teen charged after United Methodist Church leader is killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder in the shooting death of a Memphis pastor and leader of the United Methodist Church

The Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church says Rev. Autura Eason-Williams was fatally shot during a carjacking just outside her home. She was found in her driveway with multiple wounds.

Memphis police said Eason-Williams was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The killing shocked the United Methodist Church community in Memphis where a vigil for Eason-Williams was held Monday night.