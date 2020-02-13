For the tenth year, February has been designated as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month across the nation.

The designation comes as approximately 1.5-million high school students, and 43-percent of college women, say they have experienced abuse from a partner.

Katie Noles, who works with the Women’s Resource Assistance Program in Northwest Tennessee, said many teens do not understand the terminology of domestic abuse.

Ms. Noles spoke about different forms that violence and abuse can occur in teenage relationships.

Alesha Lyon, an advocate in Obion and Lake County for WRAP, said an interactive booth was recently placed at Union City High School to help raise awareness of the teen dating issue with local students.