The teen charged in the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting that killed two students pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday.

The now 18-year-old Gabriel Parker was 15 when he fired a handgun into a crowd of students at the school in Benton on January 23, 2018, killing 15-year-old Bailey Nicole Holt and 15-year-old Preston Ryan Cope.

Parker was arrested at the school and charged with murder. He was charged as an adult.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault.

The prosecutor in the case says court closures from the coronavirus pandemic played a role in moving toward a plea agreement.