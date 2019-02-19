Jackson police are still investigating an accidental shooting of a teenager.

Reports said officers were called just after 5:00 Monday afternoon, to a home where a 16-year old male had suffered a gunshot wound.

The teenager was transported to a Jackson hospital, then transferred to a Memphis hospital and listed in critical condition.

Based on the investigation, police said the victim was accidentally shot by a male juvenile, who was a member of the family.

Reports said the police department is in consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, and no charges have been filed at this time.