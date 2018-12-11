The UT-Martin fraternity chapter of Alpha Gamma Rho has welcomed Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Jai Templeton as one of its members.

An induction ceremony was recently held on campus to recognize Templeton’s longtime leadership and involvement in the agriculture community at the local, state and national level.

Templeton is a McNairy County resident, who served as the 37th Commissioner of Agriculture upon his appointment by Governor Bill Haslam.

With his induction into the UT-Martin chapter, Templeton now joins other leaders with agriculture backgrounds, including the late Governor Ned Ray McWherter, the late Tennessee Congressman Ed Jones and UT President Emeritus Dr. Joe DiPietro.

