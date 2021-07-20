Temporary closure on US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge Thursday morning for sign and maintenance work

The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge will be temporarily closed Thursday morning for sign and maintenance work.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the bridge will be closed from 9:00 until 11:00.

Todd says the temporary closure is to allow repairs to the overhead signage and right-of-way maintenance work on the bridge approaches.

Due to the placement of a bucket truck to facilitate the overhead sign work, the bridge will have to be closed to all traffic.

There will be no marked detour. However, motorists should self-detour via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge.