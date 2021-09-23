Temporary traffic signal outage at Mayfield intersection

A temporary traffic signal outage in Mayfield may continue for several days.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the traffic signal at the KY 121-Business/South 6th Street intersection with East Water Street in Mayfield will be out of service for up to four days.

Todd says a semi-truck hit and destroyed the meter base and power connection for the signal and temporary 4-Way Stop signs have been placed at the intersection.

Substantial work is required to rework the meter base and electrical connection to restore power to the signal.

Motorists should use appropriate caution at this intersection as an electrical crew will be working at the intersection to return the signal to normal service.