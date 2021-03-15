Ten Million Dollar Lawsuit Filed in Obion County Central Bass Team Death

A $10-million dollar lawsuit has been filed in connection with the deaths of two Obion County Central bass team members and their boat captain, during a school sponsored fishing tournament.

County Attorney Steve Conley acknowledged the lawsuit had been filed during the Obion County Commission meeting on Monday.(AUDIO)

Team members, fifteen year old Chandler Smith and fifteen year old Kenneth Driver II, along with 43 year old boat operator Kenneth Driver, were killed when their boat went through Pickwick Dam on February 22nd of 2020.

It was not until the following day that the three were reported as missing.

After an exhaustive search by multiple agencies and individuals, the bodies were discovered on March 10th, 11th and 12th.

The lawsuit was filed by Lisa Johnson, of Troy, who is the surviving mother of Kenneth Driver II.

The defendants in the lawsuit are the Obion County School District; Obion County Board of Education; Obion County Central High School fishing team; bass fishing coach William Thomas Simmons; and Beau Pemberton, as administrator of the estate of Kenneth Driver Sr.

The lawsuit filed by the law office of Shon Johnson, of Paris, is seeking five-million dollars in compensatory damages and five million dollars in punitive damages.