The Tennessee Department of Correction has 19 positive results from COVID-19 testing at two state facilities.

West Region spokesperson Tylee Tracer says the testing was conducted on Friday at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville and the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Pikeville, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) and the Tennessee Department of Military.

Results of the mass testing for state employees and contract workers are as follows:

Total employees tested­­­­­­ – 1,145

Total positive results – 19

TDOC staff positive – 13

Contract employees positive – 6

The employees who tested positive were notified of the results and referred to their primary care provider and advised to seek testing for any close contacts in their homes and to self-isolate for 14 days.

Tracer says all of the employees were asymptomatic at the time of testing.