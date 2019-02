A Weakley County woman was charged in Madison County with TennCare fraud involving doctor shopping.

The Office of Inspector General, along with the assistance of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 44 year old Tina Mays, of Gleason.

She is charged with four counts of fraudulently using TennCare to visit multiple doctors to obtain prescriptions for the painkiller Hydrocodone.

TennCare fraud is a Class D felony carrying a sentence of up to four years in prison per charge.