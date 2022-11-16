TennCare investigation leads to arrest of benefits recipient in McNairy County

A McNairy County man is facing charges after submitting fraudulent TennCare time sheets.

Fifty-nine-year-old James Ray Britt, of Bethel Springs, was arrested Monday on charges of TennCare Fraud and Violation of the Tennessee Medicaid False Claims Act. He’s being held in the McNairy County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The investigation into Britt began in July, after the TBI received information about fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare recipient.

During the investigation, it was determined that between May and June of 2021, Britt fraudulently approved time sheets for his caregiver, who was incarcerated at the time, resulting in improper payments.

The investigation is ongoing.