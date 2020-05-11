Eligible Tennesseans can now request a ballot to vote absentee by-mail for the August 6th State and Federal Primary and County General election.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said election offices are already accepting absentee by-mail ballot requests, with one of the most popular reasons to vote absentee being 60 years or older.

Tennessee state law provides numerous ways to vote absentee by-mail, including being 60 years old and older, a member of the military, being hospitalized or disabled, a full time college student, or serving on election day as a juror.

Voters who meet a reason under Tennessee law to vote absentee by-mail can submit a written request to their local election commission office by mail, fax or email.

For the upcoming August election, those requesting an absentee ballot must request a Republican or Democtaric ballot no later than seven days before the election.