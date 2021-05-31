Tennesseans continue getting back to work across the state

Tennesseans continued returning to the workforce in counties across the state in April as nearly all counties experienced a decrease in unemployment during the month.

The department reports 87 counties saw lower unemployment rates in April when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the same in two counties, while six counties did experience higher unemployment.

Weakley County has the lowest unemployment rate in Northwest Tennessee at 3.7 percent, followed by Crockett County at 3.9 percent, Henry County at 4.3, Gibson County at 4.5, Dyer and Obion Counties at 4.7 percent, Benton County at 4.9, and Lake County at 6.6 percent.