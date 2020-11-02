The latest report from Triple-A says Tennesseans are cautiously developing plans for the holiday travel season.

A new Triple-A survey determined the pandemic, and presidential election, are key influences in how comfortable people feel about traveling in the coming months.

According to the recent survey, 74-percent of state residents are concerned about traveling this holiday season, due to the pandemic.

However, confidence is improving as 47-percent of Tennesseans say they are more comfortable traveling now, compared to earlier this year when the pandemic began.

The survey also concluded that one-in-four Tennesseans plan to travel this holiday season, with nearly one in seven yet to decide if they will take a trip.