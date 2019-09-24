Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging all Tennesseans to participate in today’s National Voter Registration Day by registering to vote, checking their voter registration status or showing someone else how to register online.

“Registering to vote and participating in our elections is a critical part of our form of government,” Secretary Hargett said. “The first step in taking part in the voting process is to get registered and now is also a good time to confirm that your voter registration information is accurate as well. I hope Tennesseans will utilize our online voter registration system to not only register themselves but also others.”

This month, Secretary Hargett launched the Your Vote Matters campaign in honor of National Voter Registration Day. Thousands of organizations received posters with a QR code providing Tennesseans quick access to register to vote online. As part of the campaign, the secretary is speaking with organizations across the state about how to increase employee civic engagement.

If you would like one of these posters, contact [email protected]

It has never been easier to register in Tennessee. Tennesseans can register to vote online or fill out paper registration forms. Online voter registration allows registrants to complete the form via an internet site. The process is safe, secure and simple.

Voters can check their voter registration status, register to vote or update their information at www.GoVoteTN.com.

Currently, there are more than 4 million registered voters across the state of Tennessee.