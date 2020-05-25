The Tennessee Department of Treasury is reporting almost one-billion dollars in unclaimed property.

State Treasurer David Lillard Jr. said hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans, who have the unclaimed property, can discover the missing money by searching their database.

Unclaimed property is money that has been turned over to the State by businesses and organizations unable to locate the rightful owners.

As of June 30th of 2019, almost $977 million dollars was waiting to be claimed, with more missing money turned over in the past fiscal year.

Lillard said the unclaimed money comes from sorces such as utility refunds, uncashed paychecks, rental deposit refunds, gift certificates and bank accounts.

Last year, a record breaking $65.4 million dollars in cash property was returned in Tennessee.