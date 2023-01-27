Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff Releases Statement Concerning Death of Tyre Nichols

“The death of Tyre Nichols is an unfathomable tragedy. Roberta and I will continue to keep Mr. Nichols’s family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

“As a former United States Attorney, I know that the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers are good people who put their lives on the line to protect us every day. The outrageous and egregious actions by officers on January 7th, 2023, that resulted in Mr. Nichols’s death should not be a reflection on our law enforcement officers in Memphis or West Tennessee.

“The Memphis Police Department was correct by swiftly terminating the officers involved. Police brutality has no place in our community or in any community. As we continue to mourn, I ask that our community remain peaceful and patient as our system of justice prosecutes and continues to investigate.”