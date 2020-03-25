Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has issued Executive Order No. 16 to ensure government operations continue to function openly and transparently during the COVID-19 emergency.

To have measures to protect the health and safety of citizens and government officials, each governing body must make reasonable efforts to ensure the public access to meetings by electronic means.

If the governing body cannot provide live public access, the body must make a clear audio or video recording of the meeting available to the public as soon as practicable following the meeting.

The order said governing bodies are also urged to provide the public with notice of the meeting agenda, and how the public can access the meeting electronically at a time and location.

With hundreds of governing bodies in Tennessee, the ability of many towns and smaller cities to present the meetings may prove to be difficult, as some do not even have websites.