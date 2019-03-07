House lawmakers in Tennessee passed legislation Thursday that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, about six weeks into pregnancy.

The bill must now pass the Senate.

Republican Governor Bill Lee has said he would sign the bill should it reach his desk.

Mississippi, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, and South Carolina are also considering similar bills.

Conservatives want to push an abortion case to the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the court’s 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee has warned it will sue the state if the bill becomes law. The ACLU argues that the ban is illegal.

(AP)