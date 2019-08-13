The latest report from Triple-A indicates Tennessee’s average gasoline price is one of the lowest in the nation.

Monday’s report showed the Volunteer State with an average unleaded gasoline price at $2.43 a gallon, which ranks seventh in the United States.

The latest average price is also six cents lower than last week, twelve cents lower than a month ago, and twenty cents less than last years price at this time.

Reports show locations in Cleveland, Memphis and Murfreesboro with the lowest gasoline prices in the state at $2.08 a gallon.