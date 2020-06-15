Attorney General’s for Tennessee and Kentucky have joined another nationwide lawsuit against generic drug manufacturers.

The third lawsuit filed by the coalition names 26 corporate defendants, and 10 individual defendants, in a conspiracy to inflate and manipulate prices for over 80 generic dermatological drugs sold in the United States.

The topical drugs at the center of the complaint include creams, gels, lotions and solutions used to treat a variety of skin conditions, pain, and allergies.

The lawsuit seeks damages, civil penalties, and actions by the court to restore competition to the generic drug market.

Between 2007 and 2014, three of the generic drug manufacturers, Taro, Perrigo, and Fougera, sold nearly two-thirds of all generic topical products dispensed in the United States.

Investigations have shown agreements among the manufacturers increased some topical drug prices up to 2,000 percent.

The ongoing investigation has been referred to as possibly the largest domestic corporate cartel case in the history of the United States.