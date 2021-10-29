Tennessee and Kentucky Joins Other States in Mandate Letter to President

State Attorney Generals for Tennessee and Kentucky have joined 18 others in opposing vaccine mandates for federal contractors.

Herbert Slatery III of Tennessee, and Daniel Cameron of Kentucky, joined in a letter sent to President Joe Biden challenging the administration’s mandatory vaccination requirement.

The attorneys write in the letter that the mandate stands on shaky legal grounds, is propped up by inconsistent federal directives, and requires compliance on an unworkable timeline in the midst of a supply-chain crisis.

In writing the letter with state partnership, the attorneys general strongly urge the administration to halt implementation of the mandate.