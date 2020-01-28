A recent report showed Tennessee and Kentucky listed as high probability states for February tornadoes.

The report said approximately 32 tornadoes are recorded nationwide during the Winter month.

Tennessee and Kentucky tied with the fifth highest rate at two each.

Over a 25 year study, the Top-5 survey showed Mississippi with the highest rate of February tornadoes, followed by Florida, Texas and Alabama.

Also each year, the United States averages 1,225 tornadoes, with Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma recording the most.