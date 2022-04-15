Tennessee and Kentucky Senators Partner for Tennessee Walking Horse Bill

United States Senators from Tennessee and Kentucky have joined to introduce a bill aimed at protecting walking horses.

Tennessee’s Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, teamed with Kentucky’s Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell, to introduce the bill “Protecting Horses from Soring Act of 2022”.

If adopted, the bill would end the harmful practice of soring in show horses, while preventing bureaucratic overregulation to preserve the Tennessee Walking Horse industry.

Tennessee is the home of the Walking Horse World Championships at Shelbyville, with the industry providing billions of dollars of economic impact and employment in several states.

If approved, state officials, along with industry and equine experts would provide oversight of inspections related to horse soring.