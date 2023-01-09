January 9, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Tennessee AP Prep…

Tennessee AP Prep Basketball Polls

Tennessee AP Prep Basketball Polls

The Associated Press released its Tennessee Prep Basketball Polls Monday.

WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.

Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls

Division I – Class 4A
1. Bearden 18-0
2. Coffee County 22-1
(tie) Bradley Central 16-0
4. Blackman 17-1
5. Bartlett 17-5
6. Heritage 15-1
7. Stewarts Creek 16-2
8. Cookeville 14-3
9. Rockvale 14-1
10. Arlington 12-3

Division I – Class 3A
1. Jackson South Side 15-0
(tie) Upperman 17-2
3. White County 16-4 67
4. Dyer County 15-0
5. Elizabethton 13-4 43
6. Creek Wood 14-2 42
7. Cumberland County 13-4 35
8. Livingston Academy 13-3 30
9. Crockett County 15-2
10. Greeneville 11-5 18

Division I – Class 2A
1. Westview 16-0
2. Alcoa 15-2
3. York Institute 15-2
4. Huntingdon 17-1
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-3
6. Gibson County 16-4
7. Cheatham County 17-2
8. McMinn Central 11-5
9. Community 13-4
10. Summertown 12-5

Division I – Class 1A
1. Wayne County 16-0
2. Hampton 14-0
3. Clarkrange 14-4
4. Clay County 14-3
5. McKenzie 9-5
5. Pickett County 12-4
7. Dresden 13-4
8. Houston County 13-2
9. McEwen 14-2
10. Richland 9-4

Tennessee Boys Prep Poll

Division I – Class 4A
1. Bartlett 13-5
2. Hillsboro 14-1
3. Cleveland 14-3
4. William Blount 17-2
5. Germantown 14-3
6. Independence 16-3
7. Whitehaven 11-2
8. Memphis East 13-5
9. Gallatin 15-2
10. Franklin 14-3

Division I – Class 3A
1. Livingston Academy 15-0
2. Haywood County 15-3
3. Lawrence County 16-2
4. Crockett County 15-2
5. Stone Memorial 14-2
6. Fulton 13-4
7. Melrose 11-4
8. Fayette Ware 14-6
9. Tennessee 14-4
10. Obion Central 15-2

Division I – Class 2A
1. East Nashville 13-0
2. Fairview 13-2
3. Milan 13-3 
4. Chuckey-Doak 15-2
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 13-3
6. Kingston 10-2
7. Douglass 10-8
8. Cascade 13-4
9. Cheatham County 14-5
10. Power Center Academy High School 10-8

Division I – Class 1A
1. Middleton 10-1
2. Clay County 12-3
3. Richland 12-3
4. Hampton 11-5
5. East Robertson 11-3
6. Eagleville 13-4
7. McKenzie 7-3
8. Gordonsville 13-4
9. Pickett County 10-6
10. North Greene 12-6

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology