Tennessee AP Prep Basketball Polls

The Associated Press released its Tennessee Prep Basketball Polls Monday.

WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.

Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bearden 18-0

2. Coffee County 22-1

(tie) Bradley Central 16-0

4. Blackman 17-1

5. Bartlett 17-5

6. Heritage 15-1

7. Stewarts Creek 16-2

8. Cookeville 14-3

9. Rockvale 14-1

10. Arlington 12-3

Division I – Class 3A

1. Jackson South Side 15-0

(tie) Upperman 17-2

3. White County 16-4 67

4. Dyer County 15-0

5. Elizabethton 13-4 43

6. Creek Wood 14-2 42

7. Cumberland County 13-4 35

8. Livingston Academy 13-3 30

9. Crockett County 15-2

10. Greeneville 11-5 18

Division I – Class 2A

1. Westview 16-0

2. Alcoa 15-2

3. York Institute 15-2

4. Huntingdon 17-1

5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-3

6. Gibson County 16-4

7. Cheatham County 17-2

8. McMinn Central 11-5

9. Community 13-4

10. Summertown 12-5

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County 16-0

2. Hampton 14-0

3. Clarkrange 14-4

4. Clay County 14-3

5. McKenzie 9-5

5. Pickett County 12-4

7. Dresden 13-4

8. Houston County 13-2

9. McEwen 14-2

10. Richland 9-4

Tennessee Boys Prep Poll

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bartlett 13-5

2. Hillsboro 14-1

3. Cleveland 14-3

4. William Blount 17-2

5. Germantown 14-3

6. Independence 16-3

7. Whitehaven 11-2

8. Memphis East 13-5

9. Gallatin 15-2

10. Franklin 14-3

Division I – Class 3A

1. Livingston Academy 15-0

2. Haywood County 15-3

3. Lawrence County 16-2

4. Crockett County 15-2

5. Stone Memorial 14-2

6. Fulton 13-4

7. Melrose 11-4

8. Fayette Ware 14-6

9. Tennessee 14-4

10. Obion Central 15-2

Division I – Class 2A

1. East Nashville 13-0

2. Fairview 13-2

3. Milan 13-3

4. Chuckey-Doak 15-2

5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 13-3

6. Kingston 10-2

7. Douglass 10-8

8. Cascade 13-4

9. Cheatham County 14-5

10. Power Center Academy High School 10-8

Division I – Class 1A

1. Middleton 10-1

2. Clay County 12-3

3. Richland 12-3

4. Hampton 11-5

5. East Robertson 11-3

6. Eagleville 13-4

7. McKenzie 7-3

8. Gordonsville 13-4

9. Pickett County 10-6

10. North Greene 12-6