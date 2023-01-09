Tennessee AP Prep Basketball Polls
The Associated Press released its Tennessee Prep Basketball Polls Monday.
WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.
Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls
Division I – Class 4A
1. Bearden 18-0
2. Coffee County 22-1
(tie) Bradley Central 16-0
4. Blackman 17-1
5. Bartlett 17-5
6. Heritage 15-1
7. Stewarts Creek 16-2
8. Cookeville 14-3
9. Rockvale 14-1
10. Arlington 12-3
Division I – Class 3A
1. Jackson South Side 15-0
(tie) Upperman 17-2
3. White County 16-4 67
4. Dyer County 15-0
5. Elizabethton 13-4 43
6. Creek Wood 14-2 42
7. Cumberland County 13-4 35
8. Livingston Academy 13-3 30
9. Crockett County 15-2
10. Greeneville 11-5 18
Division I – Class 2A
1. Westview 16-0
2. Alcoa 15-2
3. York Institute 15-2
4. Huntingdon 17-1
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-3
6. Gibson County 16-4
7. Cheatham County 17-2
8. McMinn Central 11-5
9. Community 13-4
10. Summertown 12-5
Division I – Class 1A
1. Wayne County 16-0
2. Hampton 14-0
3. Clarkrange 14-4
4. Clay County 14-3
5. McKenzie 9-5
5. Pickett County 12-4
7. Dresden 13-4
8. Houston County 13-2
9. McEwen 14-2
10. Richland 9-4
Tennessee Boys Prep Poll
Division I – Class 4A
1. Bartlett 13-5
2. Hillsboro 14-1
3. Cleveland 14-3
4. William Blount 17-2
5. Germantown 14-3
6. Independence 16-3
7. Whitehaven 11-2
8. Memphis East 13-5
9. Gallatin 15-2
10. Franklin 14-3
Division I – Class 3A
1. Livingston Academy 15-0
2. Haywood County 15-3
3. Lawrence County 16-2
4. Crockett County 15-2
5. Stone Memorial 14-2
6. Fulton 13-4
7. Melrose 11-4
8. Fayette Ware 14-6
9. Tennessee 14-4
10. Obion Central 15-2
Division I – Class 2A
1. East Nashville 13-0
2. Fairview 13-2
3. Milan 13-3
4. Chuckey-Doak 15-2
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 13-3
6. Kingston 10-2
7. Douglass 10-8
8. Cascade 13-4
9. Cheatham County 14-5
10. Power Center Academy High School 10-8
Division I – Class 1A
1. Middleton 10-1
2. Clay County 12-3
3. Richland 12-3
4. Hampton 11-5
5. East Robertson 11-3
6. Eagleville 13-4
7. McKenzie 7-3
8. Gordonsville 13-4
9. Pickett County 10-6
10. North Greene 12-6