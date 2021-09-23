September 23, 2021
Tennessee Archery Season for Deer and Turkey to Start

Tennessee archery hunters for deer and turkey can go to the woods starting this weekend.

The first segment of the Fall season will begin Saturday and conclude on October 29th.

The counties of Obion, Weakley, Carroll and Henry are included in the Fall turkey archery season, with Lake, Dyer and Crockett among the closed locations.

Saturday is also known as National Hunting and Fishing Day, established by Congress in 1972.

The day is celebrated nationwide.

Charles Choate

