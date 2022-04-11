April 11, 2022
Tennessee average gas price drops another eight cents

Tennessee’s average gas price dropped another eight cents from last week.

On Monday, the state’s average gas price was $3.89 which is nearly 24 cents less than last month and $1.21 more than this time last year.

The least expensive gas prices continue to be found in West Tennessee with Obion County boasting the cheapest average price in the state at $3.53 per gallon, followed by Henry County at $3.55.

Lake County’s average gas price is $3.72, $3.73 in Weakley County, $3.75 in Carroll and Gibson Counties, and $3.78 in Dyer County.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “If oil prices remain below $100 per barrel, we can expect to see additional drops in pump prices again this week.”

