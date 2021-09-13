Tennessee average gas price falls two cents

Tennessee’s average gas price dropped slightly over last week, falling nearly two cents to $2.89.

Henry County has the second-cheapest average gas price in the state at $2.79, behind Bedford County’s $2.77.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, Weakley County is at $2.83, Dyer County at $2.84, Obion County at $2.85, Gibson County at $2.87, Lake County at $2.88, and Carroll County’s average gas price is $2.93 per gallon.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says while supplies have tightened due to the slow recovery after Hurricane Ida, this is the point when gas demand starts its seasonal decline.

She adds that while there may be some price fluctuation, most motorists are expected to see stability at the pump.