Tennessee average gas price hold steady for second week in a row

Tennessee’s average gas price held steady for the second week in a row at $2.88 per gallon

The cheapest gas in the state is in Henry County with an average of $2.77.

Other prices in Northwest Tennessee include Benton and Obion Counties at $2.83, Lake County at $2.85, Carroll and Gibson Counties at $2.86, Dyer County at $2.87, Weakley County at $2.88, and Crockett County at $2.89.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says crude oil prices declined last week after recent news that OPEC and its oil-producing allies plan to gradually increase production in August, giving drivers a break from rising prices at the pump.