Tennessee average gas price jumps 18 cents

The rollercoaster ride at the pump continues as Tennessee’s average gas price rose above $4.00 per gallon Friday.

Gas prices jumped, on average, 18 cents over the course of last week to $4.08 which is nearly 18 cents more expensive than a month ago and $1.37 more than a year ago.

Lake County has the least expensive average gas price in West Tennessee at $3.94 followed by Carroll County at $3.98.

Gibson and Henry Counties’ average gas price is $4.03, Dyer County at $4.05, Weakley County at $4.06, and Obion County at $4.07.

AAA Tennessee spokeswoman Megan Cooper says, “A tight global oil supply combined with expectations of high summer gasoline demand and rising crude oil prices are pushing prices at the pump more expensive this week. Right now, the state gas price average is only four cents below the previous record set earlier this year in March. It’s unclear if we’ll surpass that record this week, but if market conditions persist, it’s likely we could set a new gas price record here in Tennessee.”