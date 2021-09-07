Tennessee average gas price jumps five cents

Tennessee’s average gas price rose five cents over last week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Holiday travelers also found the most expensive Labor Day gas prices in seven years.

The Tennessee gas price average is now $2.91; nearly two cents more than a month ago and 94 cents more than a year ago.

Once again, Henry County has the cheapest average gas price in the state at $2.75.

Elsewhere in Northwest Tennessee, Dyer County’s average gas price is $2.81, Obion County at $2.83, Weakley County at $2.84, Carroll and Lake Counties at $2.85, and Gibson County at $2.89.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says historically, gas demand starts to decline in the fall, leading to less expensive gas prices, but despite the dip in demand, the national average is expected to remain above $3 dollars a gallon especially as crude oil continues to price on the higher end.