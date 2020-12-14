Tennessee’s average gas price is up two cents this week to $1.92, with Henry County boasting the cheapest gas price in the state.

Henry County’s average price per gallon is $1.80, the lowest average price of any county in the state.

Meanwhile, Carroll and Weakley Counties have the highest average gas price in Northwest Tennessee at $1.95.

Gibson County’s is $1.93, Lake County $1.92, Dyer County is $1.90, and Obion County’s average gas price is $1.89.

AAA spokesperson Megan Coopers says gasoline demand is down 14-percent year-over-year and that Americans are filling-up less as states re-introduce travel restrictions and the pandemic lingers.