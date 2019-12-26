Tennessee has officially announced the addition of Santiago Vescovi to the men’s basketball team.

He is a point guard from Uruguay, who most recently played for the NBA Global Academy in Australia.

Vescovi signed with Tennessee on November 22nd and is set to join the team this weekend.

He is awaiting standard NCAA and Southeastern Conference clearance protocols before becoming eligible to compete in games.

That clearance likely will not come until early January.

Tennessee officials say a decision on whether the 18-year-old Vescovi will play this season has not been made.